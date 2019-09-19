Reviewing Gencor Industries Inc. (GENC)’s and Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)’s results

As Farm & Construction Machinery businesses, Gencor Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) and Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gencor Industries Inc. 12 2.06 N/A 0.96 13.29 Alamo Group Inc. 102 1.33 N/A 6.02 16.27

In table 1 we can see Gencor Industries Inc. and Alamo Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Alamo Group Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Gencor Industries Inc. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Gencor Industries Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Alamo Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gencor Industries Inc. and Alamo Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gencor Industries Inc. 0.00% 9.9% 9.3% Alamo Group Inc. 0.00% 14.8% 9.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.81 beta indicates that Gencor Industries Inc. is 19.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Alamo Group Inc.’s beta is 0.84 which is 16.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gencor Industries Inc. are 18 and 15.6. Competitively, Alamo Group Inc. has 4.6 and 2.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Gencor Industries Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alamo Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Gencor Industries Inc. and Alamo Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gencor Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alamo Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Alamo Group Inc. has a consensus target price of $128, with potential upside of 7.21%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gencor Industries Inc. and Alamo Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54.2% and 95.4% respectively. Insiders held 3.5% of Gencor Industries Inc. shares. Comparatively, Alamo Group Inc. has 2.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gencor Industries Inc. -2.74% -2.82% 7.68% -8.2% -14.65% 16.32% Alamo Group Inc. 0.29% -2.51% -6.14% 13.19% 9.37% 26.6%

For the past year Gencor Industries Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Alamo Group Inc.

Summary

Alamo Group Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Gencor Industries Inc.

Gencor Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels, and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants. It also provides combustion systems that transform solid, liquid, or gaseous fuels into usable energy, or burn multiple fuels in asphalt and aggregate drying industries; soil remediation machines; and combustion systems for rotary dryers, kilns, fume and liquid incinerators, and fuel heaters, as well as industrial incinerators. In addition, the company offers thermal fluid heat transfer systems that transfer heat for storage, heating, and pumping viscous materials, such as asphalt, chemicals, heavy oils, etc. in various industrial and petrochemical applications; and specialty storage tanks for various industrial uses. Gencor Industries, Inc. sells its products primarily to the highway construction industry through its sales representatives, and independent dealers and agents worldwide. The company was formerly known as Mechtron International Corporation and changed its name to Gencor Industries, Inc. in 1987. Gencor Industries, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Alamo Group Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Industrial, and European. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive use applications; and heavy duty tractors-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and parts. It also provides air, mechanical broom, and regenerative air sweepers; pothole patchers and replacement parts; parking lot sweepers; excavators; catch basin cleaners and roadway debris vacuum systems; truck-mounted vacuum trucks, combination sewer cleaners, and hydro excavators; snow removal and ice control products; snow plows and heavy duty snow removal equipment, hitches, and attachments; and public works and runway maintenance products, parts, and services. In addition, it offers tractor-powered equipment, including rotary mowers, finishing mowers, flail mowers, disc mowers, front-end loaders, backhoes, rotary tillers, posthole diggers, scraper blades, and parts, as well as self-propelled zero turn radius mowers; cutting parts, replacement tillage tools, disc blades, and fertilizer application components; and heavy-duty mechanical rotary mowers, snow blowers, and rock removal equipment, as well as flail mowers and other agricultural equipment. Further, it provides hydraulic and boom-mounted hedge and grass cutters, as well as other tractor attachments and implements; hedgerow cutters, industrial grass mowers, and agricultural seedbed preparation cultivators; self-propelled sprayers and multi-drive load-carrying vehicles; cutting blades; front-end loaders, backhoes, attachments, and parts; hydraulic and mechanical boom mowers; and vacuum trucks, high pressure cleaning systems, and trenchers. The company was founded in 1955 and is based in Seguin, Texas.