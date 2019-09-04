Reviewing Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK)’s and Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW)’s results

Both Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) and Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) compete on a level playing field in the Shipping industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 9 0.96 N/A 0.36 27.02 Seaspan Corporation 10 1.90 N/A 2.22 4.58

Demonstrates Genco Shipping & Trading Limited and Seaspan Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Seaspan Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Genco Shipping & Trading Limited. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) and Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 0.00% 1.4% 0.9% Seaspan Corporation 0.00% 16.7% 5.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.99 shows that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is 1.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Seaspan Corporation has a 0.77 beta which is 23.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.5 and 2.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited. Its rival Seaspan Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Seaspan Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited and Seaspan Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 0 1 3 2.75 Seaspan Corporation 2 3 0 2.60

$17.38 is Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 80.48%. On the other hand, Seaspan Corporation’s potential downside is -19.61% and its consensus price target is $8.2. The data provided earlier shows that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited appears more favorable than Seaspan Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.7% of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited shares and 47% of Seaspan Corporation shares. About 0.6% of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 29.23% of Seaspan Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genco Shipping & Trading Limited -6.05% 10.57% -6.87% 28.1% -33.75% 21.93% Seaspan Corporation -2.4% -0.2% 1.6% 7.86% 21.27% 29.63%

For the past year Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has weaker performance than Seaspan Corporation

Summary

Seaspan Corporation beats Genco Shipping & Trading Limited on 8 of the 12 factors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ores, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. The company charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities. As of March 28, 2017, its fleet consisted of 13 Capesize, 6 Panamax, 4 Ultramax, 21 Supramax, 2 Handymax, and 15 Handysize vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,735,000 deadweight tons. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in New York, New York.

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of May 26, 2017, it operated a fleet of 89 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.