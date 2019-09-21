Reviewing Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK)’s and Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS)’s results

Both Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) and Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) are Shipping companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 9 1.04 N/A 0.36 27.02 Pyxis Tankers Inc. 1 0.96 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 highlights Genco Shipping & Trading Limited and Pyxis Tankers Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Genco Shipping & Trading Limited and Pyxis Tankers Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 0.00% 1.4% 0.9% Pyxis Tankers Inc. 0.00% -26.5% -9.3%

Risk & Volatility

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.99 beta. Pyxis Tankers Inc.’s 174.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s -0.74 beta.

Liquidity

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.5 and 2.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Pyxis Tankers Inc. are 0.2 and 0.1 respectively. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Pyxis Tankers Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 85.7% of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 0.2% of Pyxis Tankers Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.6% of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited shares. Competitively, 81.86% are Pyxis Tankers Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genco Shipping & Trading Limited -6.05% 10.57% -6.87% 28.1% -33.75% 21.93% Pyxis Tankers Inc. -2.05% -3.83% -14.69% -2.94% 15.95% 6.09%

For the past year Genco Shipping & Trading Limited was more bullish than Pyxis Tankers Inc.

Summary

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited beats Pyxis Tankers Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ores, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. The company charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities. As of March 28, 2017, its fleet consisted of 13 Capesize, 6 Panamax, 4 Ultramax, 21 Supramax, 2 Handymax, and 15 Handysize vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,735,000 deadweight tons. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in New York, New York.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals. As of March 24, 2017, the company operated a fleet of six double hull product tankers. Pyxis Tankers Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.