Reviewing Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK)’s and Its Peers results

As Shipping company, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.7% of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.87% of all Shipping’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has 0.6% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 29.82% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Genco Shipping & Trading Limited and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 0.00% 1.40% 0.90% Industry Average 2.85% 7.77% 3.02%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Genco Shipping & Trading Limited and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Genco Shipping & Trading Limited N/A 8 0.00 Industry Average 13.31M 467.08M 46.33

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 0 1 3 2.75 Industry Average 1.33 1.47 1.36 2.58

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited currently has an average price target of $17.38, suggesting a potential upside of 62.73%. As a group, Shipping companies have a potential upside of 14.70%. Based on the data given earlier, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself, analysts’ view.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genco Shipping & Trading Limited -7.41% 1.89% 9.67% -17.12% -51.9% 9.25% Industry Average 4.92% 10.39% 19.89% 13.07% 25.04% 28.57%

For the past year Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has weaker performance than Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited are 2.5 and 2.2. Competitively, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s competitors have 1.19 and 1.14 for Current and Quick Ratio. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a beta of 0.64 and its 36.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s competitors’ beta is 1.27 which is 27.22% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited does not pay a dividend.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ores, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. The company charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities. As of March 28, 2017, its fleet consisted of 13 Capesize, 6 Panamax, 4 Ultramax, 21 Supramax, 2 Handymax, and 15 Handysize vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,735,000 deadweight tons. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in New York, New York.