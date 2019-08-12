Reviewing Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK)’s and Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV)’s results

We are contrasting Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) and Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Shipping companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 8 0.88 N/A 0.36 27.02 Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. 3 1.52 N/A -30.19 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited and Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Genco Shipping & Trading Limited and Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 0.00% 1.4% 0.9% Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. 0.00% -142.8% -71.1%

Volatility and Risk

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a beta of 0.99 and its 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. on the other hand, has 0.46 beta which makes it 54.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.2. The Current Ratio of rival Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. is 0.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.1. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited and Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 0 1 3 2.75 Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a consensus price target of $17.38, and a 113.78% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 85.7% of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 5.8% of Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.6% of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genco Shipping & Trading Limited -6.05% 10.57% -6.87% 28.1% -33.75% 21.93% Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. -10.18% -13.22% -47.76% -26.01% -76.3% -39.05%

For the past year Genco Shipping & Trading Limited had bullish trend while Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited beats on 8 of the 9 factors Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ores, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. The company charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities. As of March 28, 2017, its fleet consisted of 13 Capesize, 6 Panamax, 4 Ultramax, 21 Supramax, 2 Handymax, and 15 Handysize vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,735,000 deadweight tons. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in New York, New York.