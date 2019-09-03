Reviewing Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (GEMP)’s and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)’s results

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212.1% -101.7% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87%

Liquidity

3.6 and 3.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. Its rival X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 23.6% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. shares and 47.8% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 28.34% are Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -12.35% -21.74% -49.1% -36.25% -91.55% -22.08% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51%

For the past year Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.