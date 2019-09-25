Reviewing Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (GEMP)’s and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.81 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212.1% -101.7% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80% -60.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. is 3.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.6. The Current Ratio of rival Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.1. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 23.6% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 39.9% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 28.34% are Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.61% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -12.35% -21.74% -49.1% -36.25% -91.55% -22.08% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58%

For the past year Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.