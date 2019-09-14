Reviewing Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (GEMP)’s and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA)’s results

Both Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

In table 1 we can see Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212.1% -101.7% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.5% -60.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. is 3.6 while its Current Ratio is 3.6. Meanwhile, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $3, with potential upside of 321.17%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.6% and 70.7%. 28.34% are Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.3% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -12.35% -21.74% -49.1% -36.25% -91.55% -22.08% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -0.19% -10.95% -56.84% -68.4% -94.73% -65.95%

For the past year Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.