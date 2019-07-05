Reviewing Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (GEMP)’s and RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) and RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 8 24.30 N/A -1.58 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and RedHill Biopharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s potential upside is 144.81% and its average price target is $16.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.7% and 29.11%. About 28.34% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has 19.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -2.48% -4.07% 5.36% -7.09% -79.37% 45.7% RedHill Biopharma Ltd. -1.91% -12% -10.52% -10.05% 11.92% 38.74%

For the past year Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than RedHill Biopharma Ltd.

Summary

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases, and cancer. The company promotes two gastrointestinal products in the U.S., such as Donnatal, a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of IBS and acute enterocolitis; and EnteraGam, a medical food intended for the dietary management under medical supervision of chronic diarrhea and loose stools. Its clinical-stage pipeline includes TALICIA (RHB-105), an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection with successful results from a first Phase III study and an ongoing confirmatory Phase III study; RHB-104, an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Crohn's disease with an ongoing first Phase III study, a completed proof-of-concept Phase IIa study for multiple sclerosis, and QIDP status for nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA (RHB-102), a once-daily oral pill formulation of ondansetron with successful top-line results in a Phase III study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and an ongoing Phase II study for IBS-D; RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation licensed to Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.; YELIVA (ABC294640), a Phase II-stage, orally-administered, first-in-class SK2 selective inhibitor targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory, and gastrointestinal indications; MESUPRON, a Phase II-stage first-in-class, orally-administered protease inhibitor, targeting pancreatic cancer and other solid tumors; and RIZAPORT (RHB-103), an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan for acute migraines, with a U.S. NDA currently under discussion with the FDA and marketing authorization received in two European Union member states under the European Decentralized Procedure. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.