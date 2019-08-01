Reviewing Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (GEMP)’s and OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)’s results

We are contrasting Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) and OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 OPKO Health Inc. 2 1.36 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and OPKO Health Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) and OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% OPKO Health Inc. 0.00% -10.7% -7.6%

Liquidity

3.6 and 3.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. Its rival OPKO Health Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 1 respectively. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than OPKO Health Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and OPKO Health Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.7% and 23.2%. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 28.34%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.4% of OPKO Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -2.48% -4.07% 5.36% -7.09% -79.37% 45.7% OPKO Health Inc. -0.48% -15.45% -24.91% -32.69% -35.4% -30.9%

For the past year Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has 45.7% stronger performance while OPKO Health Inc. has -30.9% weaker performance.

Summary

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. beats OPKO Health Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, and Mexico. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The Bio-Reference Laboratories also provides core genetic testing and leverage products, such as the 4Kscore prostate cancer test and the Claros 1 in-office immunoassay platform. The companyÂ’s pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee, a treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3-4 chronic kidney disease patients with vitamin D deficiency; and VARUBI for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. This segment is also developing TT401, which is in Phase II clinical trials for type 2 diabetes and obesity; TT701, an androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for androgen deficiency indications; and hGH-CTP, a growth hormone injection that is in Phase III clinical trials. In addition, it engages in developing and commercializing hGH-CTP, a recombinant human growth hormone product that is in Phase III; developing Factor VIIa drug for hemophilia that is in Phase IIa, an NK-1 compound, and drugs for treating asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; developing and producing specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients; and discovery of drugs for the treatment of cancer, heart disease, metabolic disorders, and a range of genetic anomalies. Further, this segment engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and veterinary products; and markets and distributes pharmaceutical and natural products. Additionally, OPKO Health, Inc. operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.