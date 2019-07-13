Reviewing Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (GEMP)’s and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)’s results

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 49 0.00 N/A 2.39 19.68

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36%

Liquidity

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.6 and a Quick Ratio of 3.6. Competitively, Novo Nordisk A/S’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 0 0 1 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.7% and 9.7%. Insiders held roughly 28.34% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -2.48% -4.07% 5.36% -7.09% -79.37% 45.7% Novo Nordisk A/S -3.04% -6.79% -4.38% 4.45% -6.08% 1.89%

For the past year Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.