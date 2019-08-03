Reviewing Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (GEMP)’s and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)’s results

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 940.63 N/A -4.41 0.00

Table 1 highlights Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212.1% -101.7% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1%

Liquidity

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. On the competitive side is, Marker Therapeutics Inc. which has a 22.1 Current Ratio and a 22.1 Quick Ratio. Marker Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.6% and 35.3% respectively. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 28.34%. Insiders Comparatively, held 13.5% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -12.35% -21.74% -49.1% -36.25% -91.55% -22.08% Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94%

For the past year Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Marker Therapeutics Inc. beats Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.