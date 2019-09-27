Reviewing Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (GEMP)’s and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN)’s results

Since Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 9.01M -1.42 0.00 Immuron Limited 3 0.00 3.20M -0.68 0.00

Demonstrates Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Immuron Limited earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1,676,590,993.67% -212.1% -101.7% Immuron Limited 112,950,478.27% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 23.6% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 3.06% of Immuron Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 28.34% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -12.35% -21.74% -49.1% -36.25% -91.55% -22.08% Immuron Limited 9.85% 23.53% -40.39% -53.76% -62.7% -38.45%

For the past year Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Immuron Limited

Summary

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Immuron Limited.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle. The company markets and sells Travelan for the prevention of travellersÂ’ diarrhea. Its lead product candidate IMM-124E is in Phase 2b clinical trials for NASH and ASH. The company also has other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products targeting immune-related diseases. Immuron Limited has a research and development collaboration agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) for the development of a Shigella vaccine; and Naval Medical Research Center for the testing of Travelan in cell lines of campylobacter and enterotoxigenic escherichia coli. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Blackburn North, Australia.