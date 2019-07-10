Reviewing Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (GEMP)’s and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)’s results

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 14.05 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. are 3.6 and 3.6. Competitively, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has 2.9 and 2.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

Competitively Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $21, with potential upside of 22.24%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.7% and 87.7%. Insiders held 28.34% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -2.48% -4.07% 5.36% -7.09% -79.37% 45.7% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. -5.45% -5.22% -4.88% -0.63% -20.53% 7.93%

For the past year Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.