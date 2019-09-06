Reviewing Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (GEMP)’s and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)’s results

Both Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 82.67 N/A -1.70 0.00

In table 1 we can see Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212.1% -101.7% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.1% -37.2%

Liquidity

3.6 and 3.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5 and 5 respectively. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

On the other hand, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 64.35% and its average target price is $23.6.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.6% and 90% respectively. 28.34% are Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.38% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -12.35% -21.74% -49.1% -36.25% -91.55% -22.08% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5%

For the past year Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.