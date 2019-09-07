Reviewing Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (GEMP)’s and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)’s results

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.42
|0.00
|CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
|11
|6.32
|N/A
|-1.91
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-212.1%
|-101.7%
|CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-73.6%
|-18.9%
Liquidity
Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. On the competitive side is, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. which has a 4.2 Current Ratio and a 4.2 Quick Ratio. CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.6% and 84.7% respectively. Insiders held 28.34% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|-12.35%
|-21.74%
|-49.1%
|-36.25%
|-91.55%
|-22.08%
|CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
|1.78%
|-9.16%
|10.27%
|-38.41%
|-58.88%
|-31.72%
For the past year Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
CytomX Therapeutics Inc. beats Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
