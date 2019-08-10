Reviewing Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (GEMP)’s and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s results

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 11.15 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212.1% -101.7% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -167% -100.4%

Liquidity

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.6 and a Quick Ratio of 3.6. Competitively, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Meanwhile, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s average price target is $27, while its potential upside is 359.18%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.6% and 48.5% respectively. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 28.34%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.7% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -12.35% -21.74% -49.1% -36.25% -91.55% -22.08% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74%

For the past year Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.