Reviewing Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (GEMP)’s and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s results

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.42
|0.00
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|7
|11.15
|N/A
|-1.19
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-212.1%
|-101.7%
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-167%
|-100.4%
Liquidity
Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.6 and a Quick Ratio of 3.6. Competitively, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is delivered Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
Meanwhile, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s average price target is $27, while its potential upside is 359.18%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.6% and 48.5% respectively. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 28.34%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.7% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|-12.35%
|-21.74%
|-49.1%
|-36.25%
|-91.55%
|-22.08%
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|-1.8%
|-15.25%
|-15.37%
|-16.9%
|25%
|2.74%
For the past year Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.