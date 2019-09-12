Reviewing Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (GEMP)’s and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)’s results

Both Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Chiasma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212.1% -101.7% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. is 3.6 while its Current Ratio is 3.6. Meanwhile, Chiasma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Chiasma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Chiasma Inc. is $11, which is potential 109.52% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Chiasma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.6% and 76.5%. Insiders owned roughly 28.34% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 6.21% of Chiasma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -12.35% -21.74% -49.1% -36.25% -91.55% -22.08% Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53%

For the past year Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Chiasma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Chiasma Inc. beats Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.