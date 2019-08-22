Reviewing Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (GEMP)’s and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 Benitec Biopharma Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212.1% -101.7% Benitec Biopharma Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited are owned by institutional investors at 23.6% and 4.11% respectively. About 28.34% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -12.35% -21.74% -49.1% -36.25% -91.55% -22.08% Benitec Biopharma Limited 26.87% 11.45% -51.43% -39.29% -60.83% -43.33%

For the past year Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Benitec Biopharma Limited

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Benitec Biopharma Limited beats Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.