Reviewing Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (GEMP)’s and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.42
|0.00
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.82
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-212.1%
|-101.7%
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited are owned by institutional investors at 23.6% and 4.11% respectively. About 28.34% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|-12.35%
|-21.74%
|-49.1%
|-36.25%
|-91.55%
|-22.08%
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|26.87%
|11.45%
|-51.43%
|-39.29%
|-60.83%
|-43.33%
For the past year Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Benitec Biopharma Limited
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Benitec Biopharma Limited beats Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.
Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
