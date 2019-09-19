Reviewing Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (GEMP)’s and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)’s results

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 Autolus Therapeutics plc 19 524.68 N/A -1.40 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212.1% -101.7% Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 23.6% and 45.07% respectively. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 28.34%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -12.35% -21.74% -49.1% -36.25% -91.55% -22.08% Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05%

For the past year Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Autolus Therapeutics plc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Autolus Therapeutics plc beats Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.