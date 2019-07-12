Reviewing Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (GEMP)’s and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)’s results

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 103 0.00 N/A -3.58 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -41.2% -37.5%

Liquidity

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.6 and a Quick Ratio of 3.6. Competitively, Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio is 7.5 and has 7.5 Quick Ratio. Ascendis Pharma A/S’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 7 3.00

On the other hand, Ascendis Pharma A/S’s potential upside is 41.48% and its consensus price target is $158.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors at 23.7% and 85% respectively. Insiders held roughly 28.34% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -2.48% -4.07% 5.36% -7.09% -79.37% 45.7% Ascendis Pharma A/S -2.18% 7.72% 73.07% 92.19% 84.7% 94.43%

For the past year Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Ascendis Pharma A/S beats Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.