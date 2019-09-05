Reviewing Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (GEMP)’s and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 3.22 N/A 12.15 5.16

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212.1% -101.7% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3%

Analyst Recommendations

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $77, which is potential 46.33% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 23.6% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 86.3% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 28.34% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -12.35% -21.74% -49.1% -36.25% -91.55% -22.08% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92%

For the past year Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.