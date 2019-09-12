Reviewing Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (GEMP)’s and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212.1% -101.7% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -281.4% -251.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. is 3.6 while its Current Ratio is 3.6. Meanwhile, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 36.6 while its Quick Ratio is 36.6. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 23.6% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. shares and 16.8% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 28.34% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.4% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -12.35% -21.74% -49.1% -36.25% -91.55% -22.08% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 6.51% -33.82% -67.15% -55.07% -64.84%

For the past year Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.