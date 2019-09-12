Reviewing Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (GEMP)’s and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.42
|0.00
|Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.27
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-212.1%
|-101.7%
|Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-281.4%
|-251.1%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. is 3.6 while its Current Ratio is 3.6. Meanwhile, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 36.6 while its Quick Ratio is 36.6. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 23.6% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. shares and 16.8% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 28.34% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.4% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|-12.35%
|-21.74%
|-49.1%
|-36.25%
|-91.55%
|-22.08%
|Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-9.55%
|6.51%
|-33.82%
|-67.15%
|-55.07%
|-64.84%
For the past year Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.
Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.
