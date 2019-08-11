Reviewing Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (GEMP)’s and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 4 4.81 N/A -1.02 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212.1% -101.7% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0.00% -45% -38.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. is 3.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.6. The Current Ratio of rival Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.5. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc on the other hand boasts of a $7.5 average target price and a 286.60% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.6% and 73.4%. 28.34% are Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has 0.22% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -12.35% -21.74% -49.1% -36.25% -91.55% -22.08% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -0.6% -9.86% -31.6% -29.4% -65.11% -42.78%

For the past year Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc

Summary

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc beats on 7 of the 8 factors Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.