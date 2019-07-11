Reviewing GEE Group Inc. (JOB)’s and Its Rivals results

GEE Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) is a company in the Staffing & Outsourcing Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

GEE Group Inc. has 3.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 63.65% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand GEE Group Inc. has 27.22% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 5.38% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have GEE Group Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEE Group Inc. 0.00% -43.80% -6.90% Industry Average 6.28% 46.48% 8.83%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting GEE Group Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio GEE Group Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 124.57M 1.99B 20.47

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for GEE Group Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GEE Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.17 1.10 2.65

The rivals have a potential upside of 64.48%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of GEE Group Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GEE Group Inc. -8.48% -15.63% -37.94% -51.14% -55% 53.63% Industry Average 3.20% 9.36% 12.74% 29.67% 45.07% 31.66%

For the past year GEE Group Inc. has stronger performance than GEE Group Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

GEE Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, GEE Group Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.83 and has 1.83 Quick Ratio. GEE Group Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than GEE Group Inc.’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 4.06 shows that GEE Group Inc. is 306.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, GEE Group Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.38 which is 38.43% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

GEE Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Gee Group Inc. provides staffing services in the United States. The company offers professional placement services comprising placement of information technology, engineering, medical, and accounting professionals on regular placement basis or a temporary contract basis; and weekly temporary staffing services for light industrial clients. The company also provides data entry assistants, who offer electronic medical record services for emergency departments, specialty physician practices, and clinics. It markets its services under the General Employment Enterprises, Omni One, Business Management Personnel, Ashley Ellis, Agile Resources, Scribe Solutions Inc., Access Data Consulting Corporation, Paladin Consulting Inc., Triad Personnel Services, Triad Staffing, Generation Technologies, BMCH, and BMCHPA trade names. The company was formerly known as General Employment Enterprises, Inc. and changed its name to Gee Group Inc. in July 2016. Gee Group Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Naperville, Illinois. Gee Group Inc. is a subsidiary of LEED HR, LLC.