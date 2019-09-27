Reviewing GDS Holdings Limited (GDS)’s and Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)’s results

Both GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) and Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) are Data Storage Devices companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GDS Holdings Limited 38 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 Seagate Technology plc 48 1.36 N/A 6.19 7.49

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for GDS Holdings Limited and Seagate Technology plc.

Profitability

Table 2 has GDS Holdings Limited and Seagate Technology plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GDS Holdings Limited 0.00% -7.9% -2.3% Seagate Technology plc 0.00% 83.5% 16.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of GDS Holdings Limited are 2.2 and 2.2. Competitively, Seagate Technology plc has 1.6 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. GDS Holdings Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seagate Technology plc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for GDS Holdings Limited and Seagate Technology plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GDS Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Seagate Technology plc 1 2 3 2.50

Competitively Seagate Technology plc has a consensus target price of $51.67, with potential downside of -3.71%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 54.5% of GDS Holdings Limited shares and 90% of Seagate Technology plc shares. 72.75% are GDS Holdings Limited’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 56.34% are Seagate Technology plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GDS Holdings Limited 0.93% 9.67% 7.3% 52.58% 18.5% 78.35% Seagate Technology plc -5.35% -2.53% -4.14% 5.88% -14.24% 20.01%

For the past year GDS Holdings Limited has stronger performance than Seagate Technology plc

Summary

Seagate Technology plc beats on 7 of the 9 factors GDS Holdings Limited.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Chengdu. The company serves Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. GDS Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes hard disk drives, solid state drives and their related controllers, solid state hybrid drives, and storage subsystems. Its products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems applications; client compute applications, primarily for desktop and mobile computing; and client non-compute applications, including various end user devices, such as portable external storage systems, surveillance systems, network-attached storage, digital video recorders, and gaming consoles. The company offers external backup storage solutions under the Backup Plus and Expansion product lines, as well as under the Maxtor and LaCie brand names available in capacities up to 120 terabytes. It sells its products primarily to original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and retailers. Seagate Technology plc was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.