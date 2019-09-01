Reviewing GDS Holdings Limited (GDS)’s and Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)’s results

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) and Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) have been rivals in the Data Storage Devices for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GDS Holdings Limited 37 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 Pure Storage Inc. 18 2.65 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of GDS Holdings Limited and Pure Storage Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GDS Holdings Limited 0.00% -7.9% -2.3% Pure Storage Inc. 0.00% -30.3% -11.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of GDS Holdings Limited are 2.2 and 2.2. Competitively, Pure Storage Inc. has 3.3 and 3.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Pure Storage Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than GDS Holdings Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for GDS Holdings Limited and Pure Storage Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GDS Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Pure Storage Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Meanwhile, Pure Storage Inc.’s consensus target price is $22, while its potential upside is 35.14%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

GDS Holdings Limited and Pure Storage Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 54.5% and 78.1%. Insiders owned 72.75% of GDS Holdings Limited shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.3% of Pure Storage Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GDS Holdings Limited 0.93% 9.67% 7.3% 52.58% 18.5% 78.35% Pure Storage Inc. -5.14% -3.01% -32.35% -14.66% -30.65% -5.85%

For the past year GDS Holdings Limited has 78.35% stronger performance while Pure Storage Inc. has -5.85% weaker performance.

Summary

GDS Holdings Limited beats Pure Storage Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Chengdu. The company serves Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. GDS Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Pure Storage, Inc. engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution. Its data platform is used for a range of storage use cases, including database applications, large-scale analytics, private and public cloud infrastructure, Webscale applications, virtual server infrastructure, and virtual desktop infrastructure; and helps customers scale their businesses through real-time and accurate analytics, increase employee productivity, improve operational efficiency, and deliver compelling user experiences to their customers and partners. The company serves large and mid-size organizations across various industries, such as cloud-based software and service providers, consumer Web, education, energy, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, media, retail, and telecommunications through a network of distribution and channel partners. The company was formerly known as OS76, Inc. and changed its name to Pure Storage, Inc. in 2010. Pure Storage, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.