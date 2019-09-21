Reviewing GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (GCP)’s and Olin Corporation (:)’s results

This is a contrast between GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) and Olin Corporation (:) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Specialty Chemicals and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GCP Applied Technologies Inc. 24 1.43 N/A 0.13 165.64 Olin Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 2.08 9.66

Table 1 highlights GCP Applied Technologies Inc. and Olin Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. GCP Applied Technologies Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Olin Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides GCP Applied Technologies Inc. and Olin Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCP Applied Technologies Inc. 0.00% 9.1% 3.4% Olin Corporation 0.00% 12.3% 3.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.73 beta indicates that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is 27.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Olin Corporation has a 1.53 beta which is 53.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

GCP Applied Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. On the competitive side is, Olin Corporation which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Olin Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. and Olin Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 73.3% and 94.2%. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of GCP Applied Technologies Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Olin Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GCP Applied Technologies Inc. -2.26% -3.46% -21.55% -12.68% -23.24% -10.26% Olin Corporation -7.81% -7.68% -4.97% -16.72% -30.43% -0.2%

For the past year GCP Applied Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Olin Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors GCP Applied Technologies Inc. beats Olin Corporation.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. produces and sells specialty construction chemicals, specialty building materials, and packaging sealants and coatings worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management system under the VERIFI brand; and cement additives under the CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands. The companyÂ’s Specialty Building Materials segment provides building envelope products to protect structures from water, and manages air and vapor transmission through building walls under the BITUTHENE, PREPRUFE, ADPRUFE, HYDRODUCT, ADCOR, SILCOR, and PERM-A-BARRIER brands; and residential building products comprising roofing underlayments, flashings, and weather barriers under the ICE & WATER SHIELD, TRI-FLEX, and VYCOR brands. This segment also offers fire protection products under the MONOKOTE brand; chemical grouts under the DE NEEF, HYDRO ACTIVE, SWELLSEAL, and DE NEEF PURe brands for repair and remediation in waterproofing applications and soil stabilization; cementitious grouts and mortars for under filling and gap filling purposes under the BETEC brand; and Specialty flooring products under the VERSASHIELD and ORCON brands. Its Darex Packaging Technologies segment provides can sealants under the DAREX brand; closures under the DAREX, DARAFORM, DARASEAL, DARABLEND, SINCERA, and CELOX brands; and coatings under the DAREX, APPERTA, and SISTIAGA brands to protect the interior and exterior surfaces of metal packaging containers and closures. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide. The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and converted epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives. The Winchester segment offers sporting ammunition, reloading components, small caliber military ammunition and components, and industrial cartridges. The company markets its products through its sales force, as well as directly to various industrial customers, mass merchants, retailers, wholesalers, other distributors, and the U.S. Government and its prime contractors. Olin Corporation was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.