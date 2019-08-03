Reviewing GCI Liberty Inc. (GLIBP)’s and Its Peers results

We are contrasting GCI Liberty Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBP) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They are Telecom Services – Domestic companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

GCI Liberty Inc. has 23.48% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 56.97% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand GCI Liberty Inc. has 24.22% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 9.08% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have GCI Liberty Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCI Liberty Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 20.78% 25.76% 4.16%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting GCI Liberty Inc. and its rivals’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio GCI Liberty Inc. N/A 25 0.00 Industry Average 799.16M 3.85B 37.18

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for GCI Liberty Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GCI Liberty Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.00 3.00 2.14 2.68

The competitors have a potential upside of 22.28%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of GCI Liberty Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GCI Liberty Inc. 2.72% 5.72% 3.32% 8.36% 6.4% 9.12% Industry Average 3.12% 8.88% 5.85% 19.88% 21.70% 33.39%

For the past year GCI Liberty Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Dividends

GCI Liberty Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

GCI Liberty Inc.’s rivals beat GCI Liberty Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.