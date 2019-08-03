Reviewing GCI Liberty Inc. (GLIBP)’s and Its Peers results

We are contrasting GCI Liberty Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBP) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They are Telecom Services – Domestic companies, competing one another.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
GCI Liberty Inc. has 23.48% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 56.97% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand GCI Liberty Inc. has 24.22% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 9.08% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
On first table we have GCI Liberty Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GCI Liberty Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|20.78%
|25.76%
|4.16%
Valuation and Earnings
In next table we are contrasting GCI Liberty Inc. and its rivals’ .
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GCI Liberty Inc.
|N/A
|25
|0.00
|Industry Average
|799.16M
|3.85B
|37.18
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for GCI Liberty Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|GCI Liberty Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|2.00
|3.00
|2.14
|2.68
The competitors have a potential upside of 22.28%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of GCI Liberty Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|GCI Liberty Inc.
|2.72%
|5.72%
|3.32%
|8.36%
|6.4%
|9.12%
|Industry Average
|3.12%
|8.88%
|5.85%
|19.88%
|21.70%
|33.39%
For the past year GCI Liberty Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.
Dividends
GCI Liberty Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
GCI Liberty Inc.’s rivals beat GCI Liberty Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.
