Reviewing GCI Liberty Inc. (GLIBA)’s and Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)’s results

As Telecom Services – Domestic companies, GCI Liberty Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA) and Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GCI Liberty Inc. 56 7.53 N/A -0.09 0.00 Millicom International Cellular S.A. 60 1.41 N/A 0.29 201.63

Demonstrates GCI Liberty Inc. and Millicom International Cellular S.A. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCI Liberty Inc. 0.00% -0.5% -0.3% Millicom International Cellular S.A. 0.00% -0.3% -0.1%

Analyst Ratings

GCI Liberty Inc. and Millicom International Cellular S.A. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GCI Liberty Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Millicom International Cellular S.A. 0 0 0 0.00

GCI Liberty Inc.’s average target price is $59, while its potential downside is -8.01%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

GCI Liberty Inc. and Millicom International Cellular S.A. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 96% and 41.5%. GCI Liberty Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 36% of Millicom International Cellular S.A.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GCI Liberty Inc. -1.16% 1.87% 14.55% 26.35% 36.99% 43.08% Millicom International Cellular S.A. 2.09% -6.34% -5.85% -1.58% -11.45% -8.78%

For the past year GCI Liberty Inc. had bullish trend while Millicom International Cellular S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

Millicom International Cellular S.A. beats GCI Liberty Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

GCI Liberty, Inc. provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also provides cable services; and online invitation and social event planning services, as well as engages in the online lending and real estate business. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.