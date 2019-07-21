Reviewing GCI Liberty Inc. (GLIBA)’s and BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)’s results

GCI Liberty Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA) and BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE), both competing one another are Telecom Services – Domestic companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GCI Liberty Inc. 56 7.47 N/A -0.09 0.00 BCE Inc. 44 0.00 N/A 2.37 18.93

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for GCI Liberty Inc. and BCE Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCI Liberty Inc. 0.00% -0.5% -0.3% BCE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for GCI Liberty Inc. and BCE Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GCI Liberty Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 BCE Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The consensus target price of GCI Liberty Inc. is $59, with potential downside of -7.07%. Competitively BCE Inc. has an average target price of $60, with potential upside of 31.52%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, BCE Inc. is looking more favorable than GCI Liberty Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 96% of GCI Liberty Inc. shares and 52.9% of BCE Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1% of GCI Liberty Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.03% of BCE Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GCI Liberty Inc. -1.16% 1.87% 14.55% 26.35% 36.99% 43.08% BCE Inc. 1.01% -1.23% 4.07% 9.29% 6.19% 13.33%

For the past year GCI Liberty Inc. has stronger performance than BCE Inc.

Summary

BCE Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors GCI Liberty Inc.

GCI Liberty, Inc. provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also provides cable services; and online invitation and social event planning services, as well as engages in the online lending and real estate business. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

BCE Inc., a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services. The Bell Wireline segment provides data, including Internet access and Internet protocol TV, local telephone, and long distance, as well as other communications services and products. This segment also offers competitive local exchange carrier services; business service solutions, such as hosting and cloud, managed, professional, and infrastructure services; and Web and audio conferencing, and e-mail solutions. The Bell Media segment owns and operates approximately 30 conventional TV stations; 34 specialty and pay TV channels; 105 radio stations; 30,000 advertising faces; and 200 Websites. This segment also offers out of home advertising services and digital media services. BCE Inc. offers its services through a network of corporate and dealer-owned retail stores, national retailers, and call center representatives, as well as Websites and door-to-door sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Bell Canada Enterprises Inc. BCE Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.