Reviewing Gazit-Globe Ltd. (GZT)’s and Newmark Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)’s results

Gazit-Globe Ltd. (NYSE:GZT) and Newmark Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Property Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gazit-Globe Ltd. 2,893 0.00 N/A 0.23 0.00 Newmark Group Inc. 9 0.77 N/A 0.61 16.14

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Gazit-Globe Ltd. and Newmark Group Inc. Newmark Group Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Gazit-Globe Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gazit-Globe Ltd. and Newmark Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gazit-Globe Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Newmark Group Inc. 0.00% 21.8% 2.8%

Analyst Ratings

Gazit-Globe Ltd. and Newmark Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gazit-Globe Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Newmark Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Newmark Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $16 consensus target price and a 72.79% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Gazit-Globe Ltd. shares and 65.3% of Newmark Group Inc. shares. Competitively, Newmark Group Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gazit-Globe Ltd. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Newmark Group Inc. -0.3% 7.88% 13.99% -3.8% -28.55% 22.94%

Summary

Newmark Group Inc. beats Gazit-Globe Ltd. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Gazit-Globe Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, operates, and manages supermarket-anchored shopping centers in North America, Europe, and internationally. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated 426 properties with a gross leasable area of approximately 6.6 million square meters in approximately 20 countries. Gazit-Globe Ltd. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Newmark Group, Inc. provides commercial real estate services in the United States. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, which consist of investment sales, debt and structured finance and loan sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and loan servicing; and diligence and underwriting and government sponsored entity lending. The company's occupier services and products comprise tenant representation, real estate management technology systems, workplace and occupancy strategy, global corporate services consulting, project management, lease administration, and facilities management. It serves occupiers/real estate tenants, owners/landlords, and developers of real estate in the United States; and corporations and institutional investors internationally. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Newmark Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of BGC Partners, Inc.