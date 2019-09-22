Reviewing GATX Corporation (GATX)’s and Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) and Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Rental & Leasing Services industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GATX Corporation 76 2.01 N/A 5.06 15.19 Rent-A-Center Inc. 24 0.52 N/A 0.65 41.52

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for GATX Corporation and Rent-A-Center Inc. Rent-A-Center Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than GATX Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. GATX Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GATX Corporation 0.00% 11.7% 2.7% Rent-A-Center Inc. 0.00% 12.6% 2.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.51 beta means GATX Corporation’s volatility is 51.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Rent-A-Center Inc.’s beta is 0.44 which is 56.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for GATX Corporation and Rent-A-Center Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GATX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Rent-A-Center Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Rent-A-Center Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27 consensus target price and a 5.10% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both GATX Corporation and Rent-A-Center Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 99.1% respectively. About 1.6% of GATX Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Rent-A-Center Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GATX Corporation -1.25% -2.67% -0.17% -0.3% -5.57% 8.54% Rent-A-Center Inc. 1.62% -0.22% 10.37% 53.32% 83.63% 66.95%

For the past year GATX Corporation was less bullish than Rent-A-Center Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors GATX Corporation beats Rent-A-Center Inc.

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, American Steamship Company (ASC), and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotive. This segment also offers services, including interior cleaning of railcars, routine maintenance and repairs to car body and safety appliances, regulatory compliance work, wheelset replacements, exterior blast and painting, and car stenciling. The Rail International segment leases railcars, as well as offers repair, regulatory compliance, and modernization work for railcars. The ASC segment operates a fleet of vessels that provide waterborne transportation of dry bulk commodities, such as iron ore, coal, limestone aggregates, and metallurgical limestone for the steel makers, automobile manufacturing, electricity generation, and non-residential construction markets. The Portfolio Management segment is involved in leasing, marine, and asset remarketing operations, as well as manages portfolios of assets for third parties. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a fleet of 148,941 railcars; 660 locomotives; 17 vessels; and 18,500 boxcars. GATX Corporation was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Rent-A-Center, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements. The company also provides merchandise on an installment sales basis; and offers the rent-to-own transaction to consumers who do not qualify for financing from the traditional retailer through kiosks within retailerÂ’s locations. It operates retail installment sales stores under the Get It Now and Home Choice names; and rent-to-own and franchised rent-to-own stores under the Rent-A-Centre, ColorTyme, and RimTyme names. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated approximately 2,463 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico, including 45 retail installment sales stores; 1,431 Acceptance Now kiosk locations in 40 states and Puerto Rico; 478 Acceptance Now virtual (direct) locations; and 130 stores in Mexico, as well as franchised 229 rent-to-own stores in 31 states under the Rent-A-Center, ColorTyme, and RimTyme names. Rent-A-Center, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.