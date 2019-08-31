Reviewing GATX Corporation (GATX)’s and Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)’s results

Both GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) and Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) compete on a level playing field in the Rental & Leasing Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GATX Corporation 76 1.89 N/A 5.06 15.19 Herc Holdings Inc. 42 0.56 N/A 1.79 25.27

In table 1 we can see GATX Corporation and Herc Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Herc Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than GATX Corporation. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. GATX Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us GATX Corporation and Herc Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GATX Corporation 0.00% 11.7% 2.7% Herc Holdings Inc. 0.00% 13.3% 2%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for GATX Corporation and Herc Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GATX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Herc Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Herc Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price is $51, while its potential upside is 23.55%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of GATX Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 94.3% of Herc Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.6% of GATX Corporation shares. Competitively, 1% are Herc Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GATX Corporation -1.25% -2.67% -0.17% -0.3% -5.57% 8.54% Herc Holdings Inc. 3.34% -2.59% -6.21% 22.4% -19.22% 73.68%

For the past year GATX Corporation has weaker performance than Herc Holdings Inc.

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, American Steamship Company (ASC), and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotive. This segment also offers services, including interior cleaning of railcars, routine maintenance and repairs to car body and safety appliances, regulatory compliance work, wheelset replacements, exterior blast and painting, and car stenciling. The Rail International segment leases railcars, as well as offers repair, regulatory compliance, and modernization work for railcars. The ASC segment operates a fleet of vessels that provide waterborne transportation of dry bulk commodities, such as iron ore, coal, limestone aggregates, and metallurgical limestone for the steel makers, automobile manufacturing, electricity generation, and non-residential construction markets. The Portfolio Management segment is involved in leasing, marine, and asset remarketing operations, as well as manages portfolios of assets for third parties. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a fleet of 148,941 railcars; 660 locomotives; 17 vessels; and 18,500 boxcars. GATX Corporation was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Herc Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based service that supports specialty equipment, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation, and studio and production equipment. The company also sells used equipment and contractor supplies, such as construction consumables, tools, small equipment, and safety supplies; provides repair, maintenance, and equipment management services, as well as offers ancillary services, such as equipment transport, rental protection, cleaning, refueling, and labor. It serves commercial and residential construction, industrial and manufacturing, civil infrastructure, automotive, government and municipalities, energy, remediation, emergency response, facilities, entertainment, and agriculture markets, as well as refineries and petrochemicals through its sales team, as well as through trade shows and Internet. As of December 31, 2016, it operated approximately 270 locations in the United States, Canada, China, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. Herc Holdings Inc. is based in Bonita Springs, Florida.