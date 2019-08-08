Reviewing GATX Corporation (GATX)’s and Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR)’s results

As Rental & Leasing Services businesses, GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) and Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GATX Corporation 76 1.93 N/A 5.06 15.19 Aircastle Limited 20 1.75 N/A 2.92 7.12

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of GATX Corporation and Aircastle Limited. Aircastle Limited is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than GATX Corporation. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. GATX Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Aircastle Limited, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GATX Corporation 0.00% 11.7% 2.7% Aircastle Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

GATX Corporation’s current beta is 1.51 and it happens to be 51.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Aircastle Limited has a 1.58 beta which is 58.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for GATX Corporation and Aircastle Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GATX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Aircastle Limited 2 0 0 1.00

Competitively Aircastle Limited has an average price target of $19, with potential downside of -4.67%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both GATX Corporation and Aircastle Limited are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 60.9% respectively. Insiders held 1.6% of GATX Corporation shares. Comparatively, 1.1% are Aircastle Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GATX Corporation -1.25% -2.67% -0.17% -0.3% -5.57% 8.54% Aircastle Limited -3.08% -2.53% 3.18% -0.29% 1.17% 20.59%

For the past year GATX Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Aircastle Limited.

Summary

GATX Corporation beats Aircastle Limited on 9 of the 10 factors.

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, American Steamship Company (ASC), and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotive. This segment also offers services, including interior cleaning of railcars, routine maintenance and repairs to car body and safety appliances, regulatory compliance work, wheelset replacements, exterior blast and painting, and car stenciling. The Rail International segment leases railcars, as well as offers repair, regulatory compliance, and modernization work for railcars. The ASC segment operates a fleet of vessels that provide waterborne transportation of dry bulk commodities, such as iron ore, coal, limestone aggregates, and metallurgical limestone for the steel makers, automobile manufacturing, electricity generation, and non-residential construction markets. The Portfolio Management segment is involved in leasing, marine, and asset remarketing operations, as well as manages portfolios of assets for third parties. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a fleet of 148,941 railcars; 660 locomotives; 17 vessels; and 18,500 boxcars. GATX Corporation was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, acquires, leases, and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines. The company also invests in other aviation assets. As of December 31, 2016, its aircraft portfolio comprised 206 aircraft leased to 71 lessees located in 36 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.