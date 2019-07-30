Reviewing Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES)’s and U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS)’s results

As Diversified Machinery companies, Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) and U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gates Industrial Corporation plc 14 0.94 N/A 0.83 15.68 U.S. Well Services Inc. 7 0.37 N/A -0.41 0.00

In table 1 we can see Gates Industrial Corporation plc and U.S. Well Services Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) and U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gates Industrial Corporation plc 0.00% 40.1% 12.1% U.S. Well Services Inc. 0.00% 0.4% 0.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gates Industrial Corporation plc are 2.9 and 2. Competitively, U.S. Well Services Inc. has 0.8 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than U.S. Well Services Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Gates Industrial Corporation plc and U.S. Well Services Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gates Industrial Corporation plc 0 1 1 2.50 U.S. Well Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Gates Industrial Corporation plc is $15, with potential upside of 40.32%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Gates Industrial Corporation plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.7% of U.S. Well Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 9% are U.S. Well Services Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gates Industrial Corporation plc -3.93% -20.55% -19.71% -12.44% -16.83% -2.19% U.S. Well Services Inc. 8.15% 1.05% -6.67% -22.3% -21.03% 18.46%

For the past year Gates Industrial Corporation plc has -2.19% weaker performance while U.S. Well Services Inc. has 18.46% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Gates Industrial Corporation plc beats U.S. Well Services Inc.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc manufactures and sells engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions worldwide. Its power transmission products include synchronous belts, V-belts, CVT belts, or micro-V belts, as well as related components, including sprockets, pulleys, water pumps, tensioners, or other accessories. The company's power transmission product applications comprise stationary drives, mobile drives, engine systems, personal mobility products, and vertical lifts. Its fluid power products consist of hydraulic hoses and assemblies, hydraulic couplings, hydraulic tubing products, industrial hoses and assemblies, and engine hoses. The company's fluid power products are used in stationary hydraulics, mobile hydraulics, engine systems, and other industrial applications. It serves various end markets, such as construction, agriculture, energy, automotive, transportation, general industrial, consumer products, and others. The company sells its engineered products under the Gates brand. It offers its products to replacement channel customers, as well as to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Denver, Colorado.