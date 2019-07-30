Reviewing Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES)’s and Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN)’s results

This is a contrast between Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) and Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Diversified Machinery and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gates Industrial Corporation plc 14 0.94 N/A 0.83 15.68 Parsons Corporation 34 1.01 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gates Industrial Corporation plc 0.00% 40.1% 12.1% Parsons Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Gates Industrial Corporation plc and Parsons Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gates Industrial Corporation plc 0 1 1 2.50 Parsons Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s average target price is $15, while its potential upside is 40.32%. Meanwhile, Parsons Corporation’s average target price is $37.5, while its potential downside is -0.05%. The results provided earlier shows that Gates Industrial Corporation plc appears more favorable than Parsons Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, 98.55% are Parsons Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gates Industrial Corporation plc -3.93% -20.55% -19.71% -12.44% -16.83% -2.19% Parsons Corporation 7.91% 0% 0% 0% 0% 7.91%

For the past year Gates Industrial Corporation plc has -2.19% weaker performance while Parsons Corporation has 7.91% stronger performance.

Summary

Gates Industrial Corporation plc beats Parsons Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc manufactures and sells engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions worldwide. Its power transmission products include synchronous belts, V-belts, CVT belts, or micro-V belts, as well as related components, including sprockets, pulleys, water pumps, tensioners, or other accessories. The company's power transmission product applications comprise stationary drives, mobile drives, engine systems, personal mobility products, and vertical lifts. Its fluid power products consist of hydraulic hoses and assemblies, hydraulic couplings, hydraulic tubing products, industrial hoses and assemblies, and engine hoses. The company's fluid power products are used in stationary hydraulics, mobile hydraulics, engine systems, and other industrial applications. It serves various end markets, such as construction, agriculture, energy, automotive, transportation, general industrial, consumer products, and others. The company sells its engineered products under the Gates brand. It offers its products to replacement channel customers, as well as to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Denver, Colorado.