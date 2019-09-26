Reviewing Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES)’s and Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)’s results

Both Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) and Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) are each other’s competitor in the Diversified Machinery industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gates Industrial Corporation plc 12 0.90 N/A 2.82 3.89 Intelligent Systems Corporation 38 14.79 N/A 0.83 59.29

Table 1 demonstrates Gates Industrial Corporation plc and Intelligent Systems Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Intelligent Systems Corporation has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Gates Industrial Corporation plc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Gates Industrial Corporation plc is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gates Industrial Corporation plc 0.00% 40.1% 12.1% Intelligent Systems Corporation 0.00% 30.1% 26%

Liquidity

Gates Industrial Corporation plc has a Current Ratio of 2.9 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, Intelligent Systems Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and has 5.3 Quick Ratio. Intelligent Systems Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gates Industrial Corporation plc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Gates Industrial Corporation plc and Intelligent Systems Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gates Industrial Corporation plc 0 1 2 2.67 Intelligent Systems Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Gates Industrial Corporation plc is $15, with potential upside of 50.15%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Gates Industrial Corporation plc and Intelligent Systems Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 37.1%. About 0.1% of Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Intelligent Systems Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gates Industrial Corporation plc -3.26% -4.36% -31.67% -25.61% -28.65% -17.07% Intelligent Systems Corporation 5.03% 63.31% 67.26% 134.99% 377.3% 279.95%

For the past year Gates Industrial Corporation plc has -17.07% weaker performance while Intelligent Systems Corporation has 279.95% stronger performance.

Summary

Intelligent Systems Corporation beats on 8 of the 11 factors Gates Industrial Corporation plc.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc manufactures and sells engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions worldwide. Its power transmission products include synchronous belts, V-belts, CVT belts, or micro-V belts, as well as related components, including sprockets, pulleys, water pumps, tensioners, or other accessories. The company's power transmission product applications comprise stationary drives, mobile drives, engine systems, personal mobility products, and vertical lifts. Its fluid power products consist of hydraulic hoses and assemblies, hydraulic couplings, hydraulic tubing products, industrial hoses and assemblies, and engine hoses. The company's fluid power products are used in stationary hydraulics, mobile hydraulics, engine systems, and other industrial applications. It serves various end markets, such as construction, agriculture, energy, automotive, transportation, general industrial, consumer products, and others. The company sells its engineered products under the Gates brand. It offers its products to replacement channel customers, as well as to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc., provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors. Its software solutions allow companies to offer various types of debit and credit cards, as well as revolving loans; to set up and maintain account data; to record advances and payments; to assess fees, interests, and other charges; to resolve disputes and chargebacks; to manage collections of accounts receivable; to generate reports; and to settle transactions with financial institutions and network associations. The company's CoreCard software platform and modules include CoreENGINE, CoreISSUE, CoreFraud, CoreCOLLECT, CoreSALES, CoreAPP, COREMONEY, and CoreACQUIRE. Intelligent Systems Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.