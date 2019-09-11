Reviewing GasLog Partners LP (GLOP)’s and Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP)’s results

As Shipping businesses, GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) and Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GasLog Partners LP 21 2.71 N/A 1.91 11.28 Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 3 0.50 N/A -1.52 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of GasLog Partners LP and Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GasLog Partners LP 0.00% 10.5% 3.5% Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 0.00% -8.7% -4%

Risk and Volatility

GasLog Partners LP is 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.95 beta. Competitively, Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s beta is 1.35 which is 35.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of GasLog Partners LP are 0.7 and 0.7. Competitively, Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has 1.2 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than GasLog Partners LP.

Analyst Recommendations

GasLog Partners LP and Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GasLog Partners LP 0 2 0 2.00 Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 0 0 0 0.00

$20 is GasLog Partners LP’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 0.76%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both GasLog Partners LP and Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited are owned by institutional investors at 41.1% and 27.9% respectively. About 27.2% of GasLog Partners LP’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 33.3% of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GasLog Partners LP -0.97% 1.84% 2.38% -5.85% -14.31% 8.84% Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited -10.29% -7.01% -3.48% -5.28% -13.6% 14.66%

For the past year GasLog Partners LP’s stock price has smaller growth than Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited.

Summary

GasLog Partners LP beats on 7 of the 9 factors Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services to national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 5, 2017, it operated a fleet of 62 double-hull vessels, including 57 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a strategic partnership with Statoil for the crude oil tanker newbuildings. The company was formerly known as MIF Limited and changed its name to Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited in July 2001. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited was founded in 1993 and is based in Athens, Greece.