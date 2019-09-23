Reviewing GasLog Partners LP (GLOP)’s and Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS)’s results

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) and Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS), both competing one another are Shipping companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GasLog Partners LP 21 2.68 N/A 1.91 11.28 Top Ships Inc. 11 0.10 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates GasLog Partners LP and Top Ships Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of GasLog Partners LP and Top Ships Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GasLog Partners LP 0.00% 10.5% 3.5% Top Ships Inc. 0.00% -11.7% -5%

Risk and Volatility

GasLog Partners LP has a 0.95 beta, while its volatility is 5.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Top Ships Inc.’s -0.16 beta is the reason why it is 116.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

GasLog Partners LP has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Top Ships Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 and has 0.1 Quick Ratio. GasLog Partners LP’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Top Ships Inc.

Analyst Ratings

GasLog Partners LP and Top Ships Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GasLog Partners LP 0 2 0 2.00 Top Ships Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

GasLog Partners LP’s upside potential currently stands at 3.20% and an $20 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both GasLog Partners LP and Top Ships Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.1% and 0.2% respectively. 27.2% are GasLog Partners LP’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.44% of Top Ships Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GasLog Partners LP -0.97% 1.84% 2.38% -5.85% -14.31% 8.84% Top Ships Inc. -19.06% -17.52% -45.37% -60.48% -61.81% -54.87%

For the past year GasLog Partners LP had bullish trend while Top Ships Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

GasLog Partners LP beats on 9 of the 9 factors Top Ships Inc.

Top Ships Inc. provides seaborne transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates medium range tanker vessels that transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. The company transports petroleum products and crude oil for the oil industry. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of two chartered-in 49,737 deadweight ton (dwt) product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Stenaweco Energy and the M/T Stenaweco Evolution; two 39,208 dwt product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Eco Fleet and the M/T Eco Revolution; and two 49,737 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Stenaweco Excellence and M/T Nord Valiant. The company was formerly known as Top Tankers Inc. and changed its name to Top Ships Inc. in December 2007. Top Ships Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.