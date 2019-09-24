Reviewing GasLog Partners LP (GLOP)’s and Matson Inc. (NYSE:MATX)’s results

Both GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) and Matson Inc. (NYSE:MATX) are each other’s competitor in the Shipping industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GasLog Partners LP 21 2.67 N/A 1.91 11.28 Matson Inc. 38 0.72 N/A 2.56 15.98

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of GasLog Partners LP and Matson Inc. Matson Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than GasLog Partners LP. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. GasLog Partners LP’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GasLog Partners LP 0.00% 10.5% 3.5% Matson Inc. 0.00% 14.5% 4.3%

Risk and Volatility

GasLog Partners LP is 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.95 beta. Competitively, Matson Inc.’s beta is 1.56 which is 56.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of GasLog Partners LP is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Matson Inc. is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for GasLog Partners LP and Matson Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GasLog Partners LP 0 2 0 2.00 Matson Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

GasLog Partners LP’s upside potential currently stands at 3.41% and an $20 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

GasLog Partners LP and Matson Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41.1% and 87.5%. Insiders held 27.2% of GasLog Partners LP shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2% of Matson Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GasLog Partners LP -0.97% 1.84% 2.38% -5.85% -14.31% 8.84% Matson Inc. -0.17% 4.23% 5.87% 21.65% 16.69% 27.76%

For the past year GasLog Partners LP’s stock price has smaller growth than Matson Inc.

Summary

Matson Inc. beats GasLog Partners LP on 9 of the 10 factors.

Matson, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an ocean cargo carrier. The company operates in two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean transportation services to the domestic economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia and in the South Pacific. This segment also operates an expedited service from China to Long Beach, California; and provides container and conventional freight services between New Zealand and other South Pacific Islands including Fiji, Samoa, American Samoa, Tonga, the Cook Islands, Niue, Vanuatu, Nauru, and the Solomon Islands. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise. This segment also offers container stevedoring, container equipment maintenance, and other terminal services on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, and Kauai, as well as in the Alaska locations of Anchorage, Kodiak, and Dutch Harbor. It operates a fleet of 22 owned and 5 chartered vessels. The Logistics segment provides multimodal transportation services, including domestic and international rail intermodal service; long-haul and regional highway brokerage, specialized hauling, flat-bed and project work, less-than-truckload, and expedited freight; and supply chain management, and warehousing and distribution services. This segment also offers freight forwarding, consolidation, customs brokerage, purchase order management, and non-vessel operating common carrier services. The company was formerly known as Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Matson, Inc. in June 2012. Matson, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.