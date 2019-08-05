Reviewing GasLog Partners LP (GLOP)’s and Its Rivals results

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) is a company in the Shipping industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

GasLog Partners LP has 41.1% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 38.35% institutional ownership for its competitors. 27.2% of GasLog Partners LP shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.40% of all Shipping companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have GasLog Partners LP and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GasLog Partners LP 0.00% 10.50% 3.50% Industry Average 5.54% 5.93% 2.15%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing GasLog Partners LP and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio GasLog Partners LP N/A 22 11.28 Industry Average 25.22M 455.00M 23.53

GasLog Partners LP has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio GasLog Partners LP is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for GasLog Partners LP and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GasLog Partners LP 0 3 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.33 1.36 1.43 2.61

GasLog Partners LP currently has a consensus target price of $22.33, suggesting a potential upside of 11.43%. The competitors have a potential upside of 50.69%. Based on the data given earlier, GasLog Partners LP is looking more favorable than its competitors, equities research analysts’ opionion.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of GasLog Partners LP and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GasLog Partners LP -0.97% 1.84% 2.38% -5.85% -14.31% 8.84% Industry Average 1.88% 9.01% 9.18% 23.03% 19.97% 28.67%

For the past year GasLog Partners LP has weaker performance than GasLog Partners LP’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of GasLog Partners LP are 0.7 and 0.7. Competitively, GasLog Partners LP’s competitors have 1.25 and 1.07 for Current and Quick Ratio. GasLog Partners LP’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than GasLog Partners LP.

Volatility and Risk

GasLog Partners LP is 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.95. Competitively, GasLog Partners LP’s competitors’ beta is 1.28 which is 28.28% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

GasLog Partners LP does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors GasLog Partners LP’s rivals beat GasLog Partners LP.