Reviewing GasLog Partners LP (GLOP)’s and Its Competitors results

As Shipping company, GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.1% of GasLog Partners LP’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.35% of all Shipping’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand GasLog Partners LP has 27.2% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 29.40% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have GasLog Partners LP and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GasLog Partners LP 0.00% 10.50% 3.50% Industry Average 5.54% 5.93% 2.15%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting GasLog Partners LP and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio GasLog Partners LP N/A 21 11.28 Industry Average 25.22M 455.00M 23.53

GasLog Partners LP has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio GasLog Partners LP is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for GasLog Partners LP and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GasLog Partners LP 0 3 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.50 2.00 1.50 2.77

With average price target of $22.33, GasLog Partners LP has a potential upside of 19.73%. The potential upside of the competitors is 78.98%. GasLog Partners LP’s strong average rating and high probable upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of GasLog Partners LP and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GasLog Partners LP -0.97% 1.84% 2.38% -5.85% -14.31% 8.84% Industry Average 1.88% 9.01% 9.18% 23.03% 19.97% 28.67%

For the past year GasLog Partners LP’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of GasLog Partners LP are 0.7 and 0.7. Competitively, GasLog Partners LP’s peers have 1.25 and 1.07 for Current and Quick Ratio. GasLog Partners LP’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than GasLog Partners LP.

Volatility and Risk

GasLog Partners LP is 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.95. Competitively, GasLog Partners LP’s competitors’ beta is 1.28 which is 28.28% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

GasLog Partners LP does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors GasLog Partners LP’s competitors beat GasLog Partners LP.