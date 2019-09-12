Reviewing GasLog Ltd. (GLOG)’s and TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)’s results

GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) and TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) are two firms in the Shipping that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GasLog Ltd. 15 1.63 N/A 0.09 160.00 TORM plc 8 0.97 N/A -0.17 0.00

Demonstrates GasLog Ltd. and TORM plc earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of GasLog Ltd. and TORM plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GasLog Ltd. 0.00% 0.8% 0.1% TORM plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for GasLog Ltd. and TORM plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GasLog Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 TORM plc 0 0 0 0.00

GasLog Ltd. has a 34.13% upside potential and a consensus price target of $18.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 44.4% of GasLog Ltd. shares and 0% of TORM plc shares. GasLog Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 48.71%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GasLog Ltd. -5.57% -0.77% -10.04% -23.23% -14.04% -13.49% TORM plc -1.4% -26.65% 37.37% 5.81% 0% 43.62%

For the past year GasLog Ltd. has -13.49% weaker performance while TORM plc has 43.62% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors GasLog Ltd. beats TORM plc.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 1, 2017, it owned a fleet of 27 LNG carriers, including 22 ships on the water and 5 on order, as well as had an LNG carrier leased back under a long-term bareboat charter. The company also offers technical ship management services for LNG carriers owned by third parties. GasLog Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Monaco.

TORM plc, a product tanker company, transports refined oil products worldwide. The company transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel oil. As of March 8, 2018, it had a fleet of 80 vessels. The company serves independent oil companies, state-owned oil companies, and oil traders and refiners. TORM plc was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.