Reviewing GasLog Ltd. (GLOG)’s and Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA)’s results

Both GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) and Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) compete on a level playing field in the Shipping industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GasLog Ltd. 13 0.59 40.12M 0.09 160.00 Euroseas Ltd. 1 -1.05 1.23M 0.12 5.04

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for GasLog Ltd. and Euroseas Ltd. Euroseas Ltd. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GasLog Ltd. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. GasLog Ltd. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us GasLog Ltd. and Euroseas Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GasLog Ltd. 314,420,062.70% 0.8% 0.1% Euroseas Ltd. 198,739,699.47% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

GasLog Ltd. is 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.08. Competitively, Euroseas Ltd. is 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.09 beta.

Liquidity

1.1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of GasLog Ltd. Its rival Euroseas Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 0.8 respectively. GasLog Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Euroseas Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for GasLog Ltd. and Euroseas Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GasLog Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Euroseas Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

GasLog Ltd. has a 39.75% upside potential and a consensus target price of $18. Euroseas Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $1.3 average target price and a 95.52% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Euroseas Ltd. seems more appealing than GasLog Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both GasLog Ltd. and Euroseas Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 44.4% and 16.4% respectively. GasLog Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 48.71%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 34.8% of Euroseas Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GasLog Ltd. -5.57% -0.77% -10.04% -23.23% -14.04% -13.49% Euroseas Ltd. -11.93% -8.95% -21.28% -23.38% -65.7% -15.71%

For the past year GasLog Ltd. has stronger performance than Euroseas Ltd.

Summary

GasLog Ltd. beats Euroseas Ltd. on 12 of the 14 factors.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 1, 2017, it owned a fleet of 27 LNG carriers, including 22 ships on the water and 5 on order, as well as had an LNG carrier leased back under a long-term bareboat charter. The company also offers technical ship management services for LNG carriers owned by third parties. GasLog Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Monaco.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2017, it had a fleet of seven containerships; and six drybulk carriers, including three Panamax drybulk carriers, one Handymax drybulk carrier, one Kamsarmax drybulk carrier, and one Ultramax drybulk carrier. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.