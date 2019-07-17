Reviewing GasLog Ltd. (GLOG)’s and Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)’s results

Both GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) and Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) are Shipping companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GasLog Ltd. 16 1.79 N/A 0.09 170.00 Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.18 30.51

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to GasLog Ltd. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. GasLog Ltd. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows GasLog Ltd. and Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GasLog Ltd. 0.00% 0.8% 0.1% Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. 0.00% 2.6% 1.5%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.29 shows that GasLog Ltd. is 29.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s beta is 1.16 which is 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of GasLog Ltd. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than GasLog Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for GasLog Ltd. and Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GasLog Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50 Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

The average price target of GasLog Ltd. is $19, with potential upside of 31.58%. Meanwhile, Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s average price target is $6.13, while its potential upside is 15.23%. The information presented earlier suggests that GasLog Ltd. looks more robust than Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

GasLog Ltd. and Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 44.8% and 83.6%. 48.71% are GasLog Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% are Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GasLog Ltd. 0.27% -10.05% -16.04% -28% -13.28% -8.08% Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. -3.78% 3.29% 15.33% 24.62% -6.97% 15.84%

For the past year GasLog Ltd. had bearish trend while Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors GasLog Ltd.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 1, 2017, it owned a fleet of 27 LNG carriers, including 22 ships on the water and 5 on order, as well as had an LNG carrier leased back under a long-term bareboat charter. The company also offers technical ship management services for LNG carriers owned by third parties. GasLog Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Monaco.