Reviewing Gartner Inc. (IT)’s and Switch Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)’s results

Gartner Inc. (NYSE:IT) and Switch Inc. (NYSE:SWCH), both competing one another are Information Technology Services companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gartner Inc. 151 3.12 N/A 1.72 81.24 Switch Inc. 13 9.32 N/A 0.08 171.77

In table 1 we can see Gartner Inc. and Switch Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Switch Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Gartner Inc. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Gartner Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Switch Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Gartner Inc. and Switch Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gartner Inc. 0.00% 18.2% 2.6% Switch Inc. 0.00% 3% 0.3%

Liquidity

Gartner Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Switch Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Switch Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Gartner Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Gartner Inc. and Switch Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gartner Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Switch Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Gartner Inc. has an average price target of $151.5, and a 8.11% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Gartner Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 62.1% of Switch Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% are Gartner Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Switch Inc. has 3.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gartner Inc. -17.55% -14.86% -10.96% 4.05% 3.37% 8.99% Switch Inc. -1.31% 3.04% 25.76% 65.89% 4.06% 93.86%

For the past year Gartner Inc. was less bullish than Switch Inc.

Summary

Gartner Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Switch Inc.

Gartner, Inc., an information technology research and advisory company, provides independent research and analysis on the information technology (IT), supply chain, and digital marketing initiatives. It operates through three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment offers objective insight on critical and timely technology and supply chain initiatives for CIOs, other IT professionals, supply chain leaders, marketing and other business professionals, technology and professional services companies, and the institutional investment community through reports, briefings, and proprietary tools, as well as access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs. It also provides analysis on various aspects of technology, including hardware, software and systems, services, IT management, market data and forecasts, and vertical-industry issues. This segment delivers its research and insight primarily through a subscription-based digital media service. The Consulting segment offers consulting, measurement engagements, and strategic advisory services, as well as proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance. This segment provides solutions to CIOs, IT executives, and other professionals; targeted consulting services to professionals in specific industries; and actionable solutions for IT cost optimization, technology modernization, and IT sourcing optimization initiatives. The Events segment provides IT, supply chain, marketing, and other business professionals the opportunity to attend various symposiums, conferences, and exhibitions to learn, contribute, and network with their peers on technologies and industries. The company has operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Gartner, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Switch, Inc., through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services to technology and digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, government agencies, and telecommunications providers that conduct critical business on the Internet. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.