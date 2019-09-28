Reviewing Gartner Inc. (IT)’s and Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR)’s results

We are comparing Gartner Inc. (NYSE:IT) and Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Information Technology Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gartner Inc. 135 4.19 87.15M 1.72 81.24 Issuer Direct Corporation 10 0.00 2.34M 0.23 45.76

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Gartner Inc. and Issuer Direct Corporation. Issuer Direct Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Gartner Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Gartner Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Issuer Direct Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gartner Inc. and Issuer Direct Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gartner Inc. 64,493,450.75% 18.2% 2.6% Issuer Direct Corporation 22,963,689.89% 3.1% 2.6%

Volatility & Risk

Gartner Inc.’s current beta is 1.26 and it happens to be 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Issuer Direct Corporation has a 0.88 beta and it is 12.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Gartner Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Issuer Direct Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is 5.3. Issuer Direct Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Gartner Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Gartner Inc. and Issuer Direct Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gartner Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Issuer Direct Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Gartner Inc. has a consensus target price of $151.5, and a 6.62% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Gartner Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 35.1% of Issuer Direct Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% are Gartner Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 29.27% of Issuer Direct Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gartner Inc. -17.55% -14.86% -10.96% 4.05% 3.37% 8.99% Issuer Direct Corporation -0.29% -6.43% -19.01% -14.87% -47.6% -7.67%

For the past year Gartner Inc. has 8.99% stronger performance while Issuer Direct Corporation has -7.67% weaker performance.

Summary

On 13 of the 13 factors Gartner Inc. beats Issuer Direct Corporation.

Gartner, Inc., an information technology research and advisory company, provides independent research and analysis on the information technology (IT), supply chain, and digital marketing initiatives. It operates through three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment offers objective insight on critical and timely technology and supply chain initiatives for CIOs, other IT professionals, supply chain leaders, marketing and other business professionals, technology and professional services companies, and the institutional investment community through reports, briefings, and proprietary tools, as well as access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs. It also provides analysis on various aspects of technology, including hardware, software and systems, services, IT management, market data and forecasts, and vertical-industry issues. This segment delivers its research and insight primarily through a subscription-based digital media service. The Consulting segment offers consulting, measurement engagements, and strategic advisory services, as well as proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance. This segment provides solutions to CIOs, IT executives, and other professionals; targeted consulting services to professionals in specific industries; and actionable solutions for IT cost optimization, technology modernization, and IT sourcing optimization initiatives. The Events segment provides IT, supply chain, marketing, and other business professionals the opportunity to attend various symposiums, conferences, and exhibitions to learn, contribute, and network with their peers on technologies and industries. The company has operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Gartner, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Issuer Direct Corporation provides disclosure management solutions, shareholder communications tools, and cloud-based compliance technologies in North America and Europe. It offers products and services that enable companies' to produce and distribute their financial and business communications online and in print. The company provides Platform id, a cloud-based communications and compliance system for corporate issuers, mutual funds, and compliance professionals. Its disclosure management solutions consist of document conversion, typesetting, and pre-press design services, as well as XBRL tagging and stock transfer services. The company also offers shareholder communications services, including press release distribution, investor outreach and engagement, Webcast teleconference, investor hotline, and proxyÂ–printing and voting services. The company serves brokerage firms, banks, and mutual funds; corporate issuers; and professional firms, such as investor and public relations, as well as accountants and the legal communities. Issuer Direct Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.