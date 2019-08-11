Reviewing Gartner Inc. (IT)’s and International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)’s results

Both Gartner Inc. (NYSE:IT) and International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) compete on a level playing field in the Information Technology Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gartner Inc. 152 2.90 N/A 1.72 81.24 International Business Machines Corporation 139 1.55 N/A 11.99 12.36

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Gartner Inc. and International Business Machines Corporation. International Business Machines Corporation seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Gartner Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Gartner Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than International Business Machines Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gartner Inc. 0.00% 18.2% 2.6% International Business Machines Corporation 0.00% 48.8% 7%

Risk & Volatility

Gartner Inc. has a 1.26 beta, while its volatility is 26.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, International Business Machines Corporation has a 1.29 beta which is 29.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Gartner Inc. is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival International Business Machines Corporation is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. International Business Machines Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Gartner Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Gartner Inc. and International Business Machines Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gartner Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 International Business Machines Corporation 0 4 5 2.56

Gartner Inc.’s upside potential is 16.02% at a $151.5 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of International Business Machines Corporation is $158.56, which is potential 16.48% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that International Business Machines Corporation seems more appealing than Gartner Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Gartner Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 58.4% of International Business Machines Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.7% of Gartner Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are International Business Machines Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gartner Inc. -17.55% -14.86% -10.96% 4.05% 3.37% 8.99% International Business Machines Corporation -1.19% 5.98% 5.46% 10.31% 1.89% 30.41%

For the past year Gartner Inc. was less bullish than International Business Machines Corporation.

Summary

International Business Machines Corporation beats on 8 of the 12 factors Gartner Inc.

Gartner, Inc., an information technology research and advisory company, provides independent research and analysis on the information technology (IT), supply chain, and digital marketing initiatives. It operates through three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment offers objective insight on critical and timely technology and supply chain initiatives for CIOs, other IT professionals, supply chain leaders, marketing and other business professionals, technology and professional services companies, and the institutional investment community through reports, briefings, and proprietary tools, as well as access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs. It also provides analysis on various aspects of technology, including hardware, software and systems, services, IT management, market data and forecasts, and vertical-industry issues. This segment delivers its research and insight primarily through a subscription-based digital media service. The Consulting segment offers consulting, measurement engagements, and strategic advisory services, as well as proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance. This segment provides solutions to CIOs, IT executives, and other professionals; targeted consulting services to professionals in specific industries; and actionable solutions for IT cost optimization, technology modernization, and IT sourcing optimization initiatives. The Events segment provides IT, supply chain, marketing, and other business professionals the opportunity to attend various symposiums, conferences, and exhibitions to learn, contribute, and network with their peers on technologies and industries. The company has operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Gartner, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

International Business Machines Corporation provides information technology (IT) products and services worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment includes Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers. The companyÂ’s Cognitive Solutions segment also offers data and analytics solutions, including analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, enterprise social software, talent management solutions, and solutions tailored by industry; and transaction processing software that runs mission-critical systems in banking, airlines, and retail industries. The companyÂ’s Global Business Services segment offers business consulting services; delivers system integration, application management, maintenance, and support services for packaged software applications; and business process outsourcing services. Its Technology Services & Cloud Platforms segment provides cloud, project-based, outsourcing, and other managed services for enterprise IT infrastructure environments. This segment also offers technical support, and software and solution support; and integration software solutions. The companyÂ’s Systems segment offers servers for businesses, cloud service providers, and scientific computing organizations; data storage products and solutions; and z/OS, an enterprise operating system for z systems. Its Global Financing segment provides lease, installment payment plans, and loan financing services; short-term inventory and accounts receivable financing to suppliers, distributors, and remarketers; and remanufacturing and remarketing services. It has a strategic collaboration with ABB Ltd to develop industrial artificial intelligence solutions. The company was formerly known as Computing-Tabulating-Recording Co. and changed its name to International Business Machines Corporation in 1924. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Armonk, New York.