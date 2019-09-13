Reviewing Garrison Capital Inc. (GARS)’s and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EAD)’s results

Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EAD) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrison Capital Inc. 7 2.79 N/A -0.07 0.00 Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 8 10.18 N/A 0.58 14.19

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Garrison Capital Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 has Garrison Capital Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrison Capital Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.2% Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 35.7% of Garrison Capital Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 36.07% of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.8% of Garrison Capital Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Garrison Capital Inc. 0.57% 2.46% 0.86% -4.39% -15.83% 9.95% Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.61% 0.12% 1.85% 7.68% 4.03% 14.38%

For the past year Garrison Capital Inc. has weaker performance than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund

Summary

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund beats Garrison Capital Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Garrison Capital Inc. is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, ?one-stop? senior secured or ?unitranche? loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies. The fund focuses on consumer loans, capital market activities, traditional direct lending but at times may purchase loans in the secondary market or make special situation investments. It seeks to invest between $5 million and $25 million in equity and between $10 million and $25 million in debt per transaction primarily in debt securities and loans with annual EBITDA between $5 million and $30 million, annual revenue between $50 million and $200 million. Its investments typically range in maturity from one to six years.